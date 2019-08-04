Don Barnett
Don Barnett
Don Barnett passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born and grew up in Carthage, Texas. He married June Johnston Barnett and together they fulfilled a dream of his by seeing a baseball game in all the major league parks. One of his most cherished accomplishments was the building of a log cabin while in high school with his childhood friends Pat Porter, John Phillips, Bob Fitch, and his deceased friend Phillip Pool. Don graduated from Carthage High School, Panola College and Sam Houston State University. He worked for Farmers Insurance for 38 years. Don was a patriot and proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Harry E. Hubbard, a Destroyer, during the Vietnam War. Don was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview.
He and June were blessed in 1983 with the addition of their daughter Candice. Candice was the apple of Don’s eye, and his devotion to her was obvious to anyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife June; daughter and son-in-law Candice and Kody Kohl; grandchildren Harper Jane and Weston Joseph Kohl. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Nellie Allums, Myrna and Tom Sullens, and Kim and Carl Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends including his walking buddy Bobby Coffey and his Coffee Buddy Mike McGuffin.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Billie Barnett; his brother Terry Barnett; Sister Eloise Taylor; and his in-laws Weston and Naomi Jane Johnston.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Don W. Barnett Scholarship Fund, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola, Carthage, TX 75633.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

