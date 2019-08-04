Don Barnett

He and June were blessed in 1983 with the addition of their daughter Candice. Candice was the apple of Don’s eye, and his devotion to her was obvious to anyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife June; daughter and son-in-law Candice and Kody Kohl; grandchildren Harper Jane and Weston Joseph Kohl. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Nellie Allums, Myrna and Tom Sullens, and Kim and Carl Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends including his walking buddy Bobby Coffey and his Coffee Buddy Mike McGuffin.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Billie Barnett; his brother Terry Barnett; Sister Eloise Taylor; and his in-laws Weston and Naomi Jane Johnston.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Don W. Barnett Scholarship Fund, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola, Carthage, TX 75633.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
