Don Branum
10 March 1937 -
10 June 2023
Don’s parents, Archa Branum and Florence Anna Dover left Okla settling in Gladewater. Three sons were reared there, Archa Donald, Howard Eugene of Tyler, Jerry Dale of Dallas.
Don married Dixie Lee Minter, headed to College Station, TX. Their children, Brian Eugene (A&M ‘86), Susan C. Branum Rousseau (TCU), and Susan’s son, Teo Jordan Branum.
Don graduated from Texas A&M, class of ‘59, commissioned by the Army as a First Lieutenant and spent years with NSA launching his career in Satellite Telecommunications requiring extensive travel, enjoying cultures, golf and relationship in many parts of the world.
In 1975, Catherine Darlene Gau and Don married in Perkins Chapel on the SMU campus. Children, Catherine Devan (ACU ‘00), Andrew Donald (A&M ‘02), Grant Addison (A&M ‘08). All their lives were enriched with the marriages of Andrew & Sarah George (TCU ‘02) and Grant & Stephanie Casto (A&M ‘09).
Grandchildren Henry Donald, George Percy, Hudson Archer, Peter Charles, Ezra Lee, and ‘Feisty’ Anna Catherine called him Poppy!
Aggie Muster will commemorate Archa Donald Branum during “Roll Call for the Absent” on 21 April 2024.
