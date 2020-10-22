Don “Buddy” Guess

Don was an amazing man whose passion was for all things outdoors. He grew up in Mooringsport, LA honing his hunting and fishing skills on Caddo Lake which was his front yard. Don graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from LA Tech during the Phil Robertson and Terry Bradshaw era. His roommate was Phil’s brother Tommy. After graduating he worked for Tx Eastman and retired with 30 yrs of service.
In 1983, he married his soulmate Michele “Mitch” Mercer and they would enjoy 37 yrs of a shared love of the outdoors.
Don was an avid runner that ran in the Boston Marathon with his wife Mitch and was still jogging at age 75 logging nearly 43,000 miles.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Hardy and Mildred and brother-in-law Dick Barfield. Survivors include his wife Mitch of Diana, daughter Shannon Guess of Blanchard LA, Sean and wife Holly of Baton Rouge LA, sister Ronnie Jean Barfield of Gilbert, AZ., 3 grandchildren Spencer Guess, Audrey Guess and Amelia Guess.
He was a husband, father, grandfather. All of us touched and inspired by him are proud and honored to have known him as soulmate, Daddy, PawPaw, brother, brother-in-law, favorite Uncle Buddy, and treasured friend.
Don was a man of few words but a wealth of quick wit. He had a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a great smile. He also had the best stories and a laugh to match. We are heartbroken and will miss him terribly until the day we meet with him for the final big hunt at the golden light in the middle of the woods.
The Guess family would like to express special appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and providers at Christie’s Good Shepherd Medical Center and Select Specialty Hospital. And a very special thank you to HeartsWay Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas or any charity
