Don C. Camp
LONGVIEW — On November 24, 2021, the angels carried our precious Paw-paw into eternal rest and peace with Jesus.
Don Calvin Camp was born on July 17, 1931, in Rocky Branch, Texas to DeWitt and Cuba Camp. Don accepted Christ as his personal Savior at the age of 9 and used his spiritual gifts of a joyful heart and helping others throughout his life. He loved to sing, and we are certain that Paw-paw is singing loudly with the angels in heaven.
After graduation from Longview High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. Upon return to Longview, Don married Beverly Mercer on February 26, 1955. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage and three children- Rickie, Vickie, and Jerry. He worked for Texas Eastman for 35 years until his retirement.
Mr. Camp is survived by his son Jerry and wife Martha; daughter Vickie Noble; six grandchildren: Collin, Carley, Nicole, Jon, Shelly and Marc and their spouses; five great-grandchildren and many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on 12 P.M. Monday November 29th at Rosewood Park Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
