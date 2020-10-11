To Don
Don was a middle child with one older brother and one younger brother. He always excelled at everything he did at school. Should have graduated class valedictorian if he and Steve Dolon not run off and join the Navy in 1942. As a youth he was industrious. And when he did not have enough money to buy a bicycle he built what was called a “whatnot shelf” and took a job delivering newspapers and earned the money to buy a bicycle. He was a Boy Scout and earned an Eagle Scout degree. He taught me to swim and sometimes allowed me to go on a date.
In the Navy he served as a Medical Corpsman in the Pacific and on the ship USS Typhoon. He was wounded in action. He also suffered a broken nose and several facial scars. People are not always kind. He had many negative remarks made about his appearance, which he did not always suffer in silence. He became a builder and achieved some success. His speed boat won the Holiday In Dixie contest in Shreveport, LA. He received other accolades as well.
Don, to me, remained an Eagle Scout. I never called on him that he didn’t respond to my needs, either financial or the big brother role. So, here’s to you Don, a person I’ll always love and respect and hold dear in my memories. For it’s people like you, and Steve Dolon, from Jefferson who will always remain in the greatest generation.

