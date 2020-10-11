In the Navy he served as a Medical Corpsman in the Pacific and on the ship USS Typhoon. He was wounded in action. He also suffered a broken nose and several facial scars. People are not always kind. He had many negative remarks made about his appearance, which he did not always suffer in silence. He became a builder and achieved some success. His speed boat won the Holiday In Dixie contest in Shreveport, LA. He received other accolades as well.
Don, to me, remained an Eagle Scout. I never called on him that he didn’t respond to my needs, either financial or the big brother role. So, here’s to you Don, a person I’ll always love and respect and hold dear in my memories. For it’s people like you, and Steve Dolon, from Jefferson who will always remain in the greatest generation.
