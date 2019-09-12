spotlight
Don Parham
BAKER, LA — Donald Edwin Parham, 67, passed from this earthly life, Friday, September 6, 2019. Don was a former resident of Longview living in Baker, LA at the time of his death. He was born May 20, 1952 to Preston and Wilella Parham in Lubbock, Texas. Don graduated from Southeast High School in Wichita, KS where he was named high school All American in football. He then attended Kansas State University on a football scholarship.
Don was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by 2 sons, Layne and Shauna Parham of Bartlesville, OK; Casey and Shanna Parham of Dewey, OK; one daughter, Carrie and Jason Savage also of Bartlesville; one brother, Robert and Gail Parham of Gladewater, TX ; and one sister, Cindy and Dr. Tim Howes of Longview, TX. There are nine grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.
Don’s family would like to thank the administrator, nurses and staff of Northridge Community Care Center in Baker for their committed and compassionate care of Don for the past several years.
Don had a real heart for children, so please send memorials to a favorite children’s home.
