Don Ray Pirtle
LONGVIEW — Don Ray Pirtle born January 15, 1940 passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on March 20, 2020 with his family by his side. Don was in the Military Service briefly before joining the Longview Fire Department, he then went on to build houses in the Longview Texas Community. Don loved to tell jokes (mainly about Tom), he had a wonderful sense of humor that constantly made everyone around him love him as family. Don loved watching and listening to the birds, especially humming birds, he loved Don Williams music, and watching old western movies, but mostly Don loved his children and grandchildren. He was definitely happiest when his family was with him.
Those who love and will cherish him always are -
Daughter - Lisa Morrison, Son - Billy Don Pirtle, Daughter - Melinda Pirtle Castillo, Son in Law - Michael Castillo, Grandson - Brandon Ray Pierson, Grandson - John “Christopher” Pierson, Jr.
The family will be having a private memorial at a family members home.
The family would like to thank Heart Hospice for taking care of Don during his final days.

