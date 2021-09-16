Don Rhoads
LONGVIEW — Don L. Rhoads, 60 of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1961, in Houston to James D and Juanita Rhoads. Don graduated from Jersey Village High school in 1980. On March 17, 1989, he met Andrea Kohler whom he married on January 11, 1991. They shared 32 wonderful years together. Don loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, dad, friend, and papaw to his grandchildren. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the great outdoors. Don was preceded in death by his precious daughter Rachel and his parents, James D and Juanita Rhoads. Don is survived by his wife Andrea Rhoads, brother James Rhoads and his wife Stephanie, sons Donnie, Scott, and Wes, as well as his grandchildren Brayden Nutt and Madison Rhoads. A visitation for Don will be held Saturday, September 18 from 5 to 7 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
