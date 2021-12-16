Don Rone
KILGORE — Services for Mr. Don Rone will be hosted by his family on a later date. Cremation arrangements for Don are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Don ended his earthly journey on December 5, 2021, in Longview.
Don was born on December 3, 1938, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Ima Mae Nunn and L.C. Rone. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army and served his country for several years. He was a graduate from the University of North Texas. Obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business. Don was a jack of all trades and had many jobs over his lifetime. His favorite of these jobs which he did for over twenty years was building homes in East Texas. Through this career Don made many lifelong friends. He loved fishing, golfing, and creating havoc with his family. Best of all he loved his dogs Madison and MurfeeToo. As well as his best friend and wife Judy Rone. Mr. Rone was a fun-loving man who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Rone is survived by his wife, Judy Rone, brother, Ronnie Rone, stepsons, Cody Kinsey and wife Lesa, Scott Kinsey and wife Kerri, grandchildren, Holli Jones and husband Jeff, Matthew Kinsey, Amber Gentry and husband, Jerry Don Gentry, great-grandchildren, Logan Jones and Leilah Gentry, sister-in-law, Roberta Rone, nephew, Rob Rone and wife Michelle, niece, Rhonda Chitwood, great-nieces, Gaby Chitwood, and Regan Rone, great-nephews, Luke Chitwood, and Ryder Rone, along with many other loving friends and family members.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Longview
- Two people charged with capital murder, accused of killing, burning Sheryia Grant in 2016
- Business Beat: Seafood restaurant coming to Longview
- Seafood restaurant to open in former Copeland's location
- Two men indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of woman in Kilgore
- Winners announced in 40 Under Forty contest
- Henderson man charged with sexual assault in Gregg County
- Police: Teen arrested in Longview shooting that injured two during drug deal
- Jack's Natural Foods planning new, larger store
- PHOTO GALLERY: 40 Under Forty winners
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.