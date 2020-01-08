spotlight
Don Warrick
Don Warrick
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Don Warrick, lifetime resident of Longview passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29th after a lengthy battle of health conditions. He was born on January 14, 1953 in Houston, Texas to W.I. and Ophelia Warrick.
He is survived by a sister, Sheila Warrick Leslie of Murfreesboro,TN; a brother Carl Warrick and wife Barbara of Longview; three nephews and one niece, Blaine Warrick and wife Aubrey, Blaise Warrick, Harrison Leslie and wife Ashley, Lindsay Martin and husband Josh; and three great nieces and six great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents W.I. “Bill” Warrick and Ophelia Warrick of Longview.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Thursday January 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Oak Forest Country Club banquet room. Don loved life, family and golf. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping a neighbor in need. The greatest gift and memorial to Don’s life has been the love and outreach received from those who unconditionally watched over him over his last few years. He loved his Oak Forest community and those special neighbors who became family.
