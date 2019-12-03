spotlight
Dona J Richardson
LONE STAR — Funeral services for Dona J. Richardson, 69 of Lone Star will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Daingerfield with Bro. Dan Gilliam officiating. Burial will be in the Iron Bluff Cemetery in Lone Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Dona was born on February 7, 1950 in Pittsburg to Gilbert and Willow Dean Alcorn. She died on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was very active in church activities. Dona worked as a teacher’s aid at West Elementary for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Richardson and brother James Alcorn.
Survived by her daughter Cammie Wammack and husband Chad of Elkert; son Corey Richardson and wife Manda of Bullard. brother Mike Alcorn and wife Pam of Rusk; grand children Carsen Wammack, Milles Richardson and Caden Richardson; sister-in-laws Glenda Lucas of Gilmer, Janet Jacoby and husband David of Dallas; aunts Jo Nell Boyd and husband Thurman of Mineola, Betty Caudle of Yantis; uncles Willie Alcorn and wife Pat of Heartsville, SC, Lainey Alcorn and wife Mary of Yantis; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
