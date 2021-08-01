Dona Jean Whitwell
LONGVIEW Dona Jean Whitwell née Voyles passed away Monday, July 26th, 2021, at the age of 71. She passed peacefully in her home in the afternoon surrounded by her family after an ongoing battle with cancer.
Dona was born in Chicago, IL on March 12, 1950, to Fred and Jean Voyles. Dona and her sister Sandi Hanolka spent their childhood in Chicago and in 1960 she moved to Dallas where she graduated from high school in Oak Cliff. Since then, Dona was a resident of Longview, TX for over 50 years, and in 1988 she married husband Dean Whitwell.
Dona was preceded in death by her father Fred and her mother Jean Voyles. Dona is survived by her husband Dean Whitwell, her sister Sandi Hanolka, her brother-in-law Jim Hanolka, her sons Demian Whitworth and Casey Mims, her daughter-in-law Debby Whitworth, her granddaughter Kylee Whitworth, and her puppies Grace and Frankie.
Dona loved nature and all its creatures. To bring nature to others, she volunteered at Daingerfield State Park, where she also loved to camp with friends and family. She also was a volunteer at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital, where she brought solace to families waiting for their loved ones in surgery. Dona was exceptionally funny, and in the evenings, you could always hear laughter coming from her porch, where she would sit with friends with a cool glass of scotch in hand. Her adventurous spirit and generosity brought joy and wonder to everyone who had the fortune of knowing her. Dona's zest for life will live on in her friends and loved ones.
The family would like to express gratitude for all the support from friends, family, and especially neighbors. A particular thanks to Diane Newsom, for her help with Dona and the girls. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas Oncology Foundation for all their help through Dona's battle with cancer.
Plans for a memorial service are forthcoming.
