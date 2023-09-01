Donald David Price
LONGVIEW — In Loving Memory of Donald David Price, Jr.
Donald David Price Jr., a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, passed away on August 29, 2023. He was a pillar of strength and kindness, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched.
Don was born on April 5, 1941, and grew up in Longview alongside his brother Bud Price (deceased), brother Gary Price, sister Pamala Christy and her husband Fred Christy whom Don considered a brother, brother Stephen Price (deceased), and sister Kathy Price (deceased), forming an unbreakable bond that lasted throughout their lives. He was a beacon of support and guidance to his family, exemplifying the true meaning of family values. After serving in the US Air Force and military police he was honorably discharged.
Don’s devotion to his wonderful caring wife Martha was unwavering. Their love story was a testament to commitment and companionship, serving as an inspiration to all who knew them. Together, they navigated life’s joys and challenges, hand in hand.
Don was a loving father to Crystal Trejo and her husband Nick and stepson Nicholas Russo. His favorite role was being a grandfather where he found immeasurable joy in his grandson Zackary Christmas his wife Stacey, and grandson Gavin Russo. His eyes would light up with pride at their accomplishments, and his love for them knew no bounds.
His role as an uncle was cherished by his niece Stephenie Rice, nephews Ron Pierce, Craig Price, Michael Price, Shon Price, and Bryan Price. His presence brought laughter and warmth to their lives, creating lasting memories that they will forever hold dear.
He had a unique sense of humor that endeared him to everyone he met. He had a special request for those attending his memorial service - he hoped that instead of tears, his friends and family would share stories that would make everyone smile. He often joked that the only tears allowed should be from those he owed money to.
Don was a lifelong member of Greggton First Baptist church and truly believed in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was the proud owner of Thriftee Food Store (Longview, TX & Kilgore, TX) he was loved and adored by the neighborhood; he volunteered and organized many events to bring the community together. He traveled the world working as a pipeline welder and project manager for several companies.
He wanted to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff members at Texas Oncology, the nurses and staff at Prime Care Hospice, and to his very special friends Debbie Newton and Patricia White.
To celebrate Don’s life and honor his wishes, a visitation will be held from 1-2pm and Dr. James Pierce will officiate the service beginning at 2pm Friday, September 1, 2023 at Greggton First Baptist Church, 4520 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, TX 75604. Burial will immediate follow at Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5000 Harrison Rd., Longview, TX 75604. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Greggton First Baptist Church, in Don’s honor.
May his soul rest in eternal peace. Donald David Price Jr. will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Pallbearers:
Fred Christy
Nicholas Russo
Ronald Piece
Zackary Christmas
Jacob Pierce
Aaron Pierce
