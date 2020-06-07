Donald “Don” Ray Bostick

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth “Libby” Bostick, His daughter Donna and husband Jerry Voss, daughter Denise Bostick, grandchildren Shanna Alba, Gage Glass, Megan Glass, Hailey Glass and 4 great-grandchildren Ariana, Alberto Jr., Aiden and Alek all of Longview. Special friends Michael Wilkinson and Stephen Coppedge.
A celebration of his life will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 4:00pm and a visitation at 3:00pm.
Mr. Bostick was a lifetime resident of Longview. He was a Korean War Veteran of the US Navy and spent time in Japan. He was also a member of the Longview Masonic Lodge. After discharge from the Navy, he went to work for Eagle Print and The Longview News Journal. In 1957 he went to IBM School subsidized by Trice Production Company. In 1963 he went to work for Electronic Data Systems a Ross Perot Company as Manager of Data Processing. In 1967 he went to work for Axelson Inc which was acquired by Haliburton. He retired from Halliburton in 1998 as Director of Information Services. He will be truly missed, and we will forever carry his memory in our hearts.
