Donald “Don” Ray Harrison
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Donald “Don” Harrison will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mr. Harrison passed away in the early morning of August 31, 2022 at his home in White Oak.
Don Harrison was born in Jacksonville, TX on September 3, 1947 to parents Armon and Ella Harrison. After high school he served the country faithfully in the Army through the Vietnam Conflict. He drove a truck for many years before he was called and ordained in ministry; and then continued to spread the gospel as he traveled. He was marred to the love of his life, Vera Harrison for 42 years.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Harrison and daughter Rhonda Betts. Those left to cherish their memories of Don include his children Sheila Ezernack, Tracie Deason, Michael Harrison and Tina Smith; brother Jessie Harrison; niece and nephew Jamie and Mason English; brother-in-law Jackie Blackwell as well as a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
