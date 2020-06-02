Donald F Scott, Sr.

The son of Albert O. Scott and Lorraine Wiechens, he was born January 4, 1933, in Phoenix, AZ. His mother, who was a nurse, passed away after a brief illness in 1935. His father married Wilma Wariner in 1939 and she lovingly raised him as her own. In 1941, the Scotts welcomed a baby girl whom they named Alberta. Don and Alberta remained devoted siblings throughout their lives and enjoyed meeting up in Mt. Pleasant, TX the past 14 years where Alberta and her husband, Pastor Al Baker, currently reside.
Don graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1951 and attended Phoenix College for one year. He received a full baseball scholarship to Grand Canyon College (now Grand Canyon University) playing on their first baseball team. In 1955, Don received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. Soon after, he began his 39-year career teaching in the Creighton School District. After retiring from public schools, he taught at private and Christian schools in Phoenix and Mesa. He spent his summers working numerous and diverse jobs, like delivering donuts. Mr. Scott was a well-respected and admired teacher to generations of students, some of which organized several reunions to honor him following his retirement.
Don enjoyed singing with several church choirs and he was selected to sing with the Phoenix Orpheus Male Chorus traveling with them to Europe for two years. He was a member of North Phoenix Baptist Church from 1966-1983, where he served as president and committee chairman of the adult choir. During that time, he also played on their men’s church softball team and was a revered pitcher in the league.
Don married the love of his life, Jeanette Estelle Myers, on December 26, 1975. Together they joined First Southern Baptist Church and enjoyed years of traveling, which included attending the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Canada. In 2005, Don and Jeanette moved to Longview, TX and soon after joined Mobberly Baptist Church, where they sang in the church choir. Don also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the East Texas Food Bank in Longview for several years.
He was a fun-loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Jeanette Scott; sons, Donald F. Scott, Jr. of Tucson, AZ and Randy Scott (Lynn) of Dundee, OR; daughters, Cindy Scott Carden (Thom) of Sheridan, OR and Penny Scott Plavala (Erik) of Wilsonville, OR; stepdaughters, Angela Manuel of Phoenix, AZ and Caryn Pepper (Joel) of Longview, TX; sister, Alberta Baker (Al) of Mt. Pleasant, TX; his sister-in-law, Linda Alderson of Lewisville, TX; brother-in-law, Richard Myers of Kilgore, TX; his beloved 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew, great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
In his final act and request to provide education to others, his body was donated to science at the UT Southwestern Willed Body Program.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St., Longview, TX 75601 or The Salvation Army.
