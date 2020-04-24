Donald Jerry Fitch, Sr

Jerry is survived by his wife Linda Fitch; a sister, June Rivers, his children; Donald and his wife Jeanne, Brian, Randy, Lisa, and Ricky, his grandchildren: Carrie and Jason, Neil, Randy and Ryan, Jennifer, Chad and Tristan, and Great grandchildren Owen, Addison, Daven, Darron, London , Jacob, and Janee .
The family thanks the caregivers at Heritage Health and Rehabilitation and Heart to Heart Hospice. A special thank you to Bonnie Leach and the friendship of the Bill Metcalf family, especially, Brandi Wilson (Little Girl) who took care of Jerry for many months. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Please keep the Fitch family in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.