Donald Jerry Fitch, Sr
WHITE OAK — Donald Jerry Fitch, Sr., 84 was born February 4, 1936, in New Summerfield, Texas and gained heavenly access on April 20, 2020 in Longview, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Jackson Fitch, Sr., and Ivy Lucille Fitch; and the mother of his children, Jane Davis Fitch.

Jerry is survived by his wife Linda Fitch; a sister, June Rivers, his children; Donald and his wife Jeanne, Brian, Randy, Lisa, and Ricky, his grandchildren: Carrie and Jason, Neil, Randy and Ryan, Jennifer, Chad and Tristan, and Great grandchildren Owen, Addison, Daven, Darron, London , Jacob, and Janee .

The family thanks the caregivers at Heritage Health and Rehabilitation and Heart to Heart Hospice. A special thank you to Bonnie Leach and the friendship of the Bill Metcalf family, especially, Brandi Wilson (Little Girl) who took care of Jerry for many months. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Please keep the Fitch family in your thoughts and prayers.

