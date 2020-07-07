Donald L. Faulkner
MARSHALL — Don Faulkner passed away in Longview, Texas. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD; raised in Marshall, Texas; joined the Air Force in the mid-sixties, then moved to Texas in 1968. Don was active in Boy Scouts as a troop leader and had an intense interest in computers. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Betty, his brother David, and his nephew Jonathan. He is also survived by his first wife Sharon, daughter Wendy, husband Nathan, daughter Heather, husband Jonathan and son Kyle, wife Stacey; Sister in law Mickey, wife of David, niece Jessica and son and nephew Andy, wife Glenda and daughters; brother Daniel, daughter in law Julie, wife of Jonathan and son and daughter. As much as sometimes we want to erase history, those who lived it wish it not to be erased. Better to forgive and become stronger than to disregard meaningful experiences and relationships, ever evolving as they may be. It is the entirety of a life that forms one’s legacy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police: Viral video of confrontation not common in city
- Governor's face mask order faces resistance as citations unlikely in Longview area
- Couple gets married in Longview hospital for love of ill grandmother
- Three people, including 8-year-old girl, killed in wreck near Marshall
- Longview man dies in 1-vehicle wreck in Harrison County
- Gregg County COVID-19 cases rise by 20 as officials consider enforcement of Abbott's mask order
- Fireworks displays planned today in Longview, Kilgore, Uncertain
- July Fourth events set to proceed in Longview, Kilgore with COVID-19 precautions
- Abbott orders Texans in most counties to wear masks in public
- Some Longview-area parents voice concerns about reopening schools
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.