Donald Lee “Donnie” Barnett
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL — Graveside service for Mr. Donald Lee “Donnie” Barnett, 78, of Keystone Heights, Florida will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Sand Springs Cemetery in Wood County with Mr. Don Loyd officiating. Mr. Barnett passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. He is now in heaven with his Lord Jesus, walking freely without handicap on those streets of gold. Donnie was born on November 26, 1941, in Smith County to the late John and Azalee Smith Barnett. Donnie was born with cerebral palsy but he never wavered in his fierce determination to live life to its fullest. He had a pleasant outlook on life and had a great sense of humor. Living most of his life in East Texas, Donnie spent the last 20 years in Florida. He attended Hallsville High School where he was voted most popular and was the mascot for the Hallsville Bobcats. Donnie was employed at Goodwill of Dallas and was named Employee of The Year. He also operated a pool hall in Hallsville for a number of years. In his later years, Donnie enjoyed watching Gunsmoke. Mr. Barnett is survived by his beloved companion and caregiver for 20 years, Melody Jeffers; his sister, Jhonnie Lawrence and her husband, Leslie; nephews, Richard Lawrence and his wife Heather, and John Lawrence, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kenny Thompson of Gilmer for teaching Donnie to drive which opened up a new world for him. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elizabeth Barnett.
