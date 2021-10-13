Donald C. Manna
DAINGERFIELD — Mass of Christian burial service for Donald C. Manna, 85, of Daingerfield will be held 1 PM Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Francis O’Dowd officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. A rosary will be recited at 6 PM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the funeral home chapel and the family will receive friends following. Don was born on July 13, 1936 in Youngstown, OH to PJ and Maria Pondant Manna. He passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a Hughes Springs nursing facility. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where he also sang in the choir. He was an avid golfer, chef and he never met a stranger. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jan Connor Manna, parents and brother, Frank Manna. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Burke and husband Pat of Daingerfield, Maureen Preston and husband Eric of Commerce; grandchildren, Craig Burke and fiance’ Laura Munoz of Austin, Kyle Preston of Commerce, Katie Burke of Austin, Cole Preston and wife Secilia of Point; great grandchildren, Bella Preston and Dustin Preston of Cooper, Margot Munoz- Burke of Austin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family kindly request that friends in attendance please wear a mask.
