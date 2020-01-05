spotlight
Donald Marvis Matthews
WHITE OAK, TEXAS — Donald Marvis Matthews, age 79, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Christus Good Shepard in Longview.
He was born October 4, 1940 in Dover, Fl to the late Lester Matthews and Myrtie Owens.
Donald was a retired Veteran who served in the Army for 23 years. He was the Food Service Director at Good Shepherd for 13 years and later opened a business, Bargain Phones.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Chong Matthews; son, Anthony Matthews; daughter, Jennifer Matthews; daughter, Louisa Robertson and son-in-law, Laramie Robertson; and five grandchildren, Andrew, Ayden, Emma, Larissa, and Stella.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral services will be held the next day, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Longview with interment to follow at Rosewood Park. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
