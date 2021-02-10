Donald P. Wagner
LONGVIEW — Donald P. Wagner, 98, resident of Longview, Texas, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 2, 2021 following a lengthy struggle with dementia. He was born August 12, 1922 in Warren Pennsylvania where he resided for many years prior to moving to Longview in 1980.
After graduating from Warren High School, he served as a medic in the U.S Army in the Pacific during WWII. Upon returning, he and his dad, Paul Wagner, owned and operated Wagner’s Texaco Service Station in North Warren, PA. Don married Lola Cox in 1946. They were long time members of Calvary Baptist Church in Warren, PA, where he served in the Boy’s Club ministry working with boys in athletics and Scripture memorization, deeply impacting his future son-in-law, Lanny Swanson, and many other young men. He later became a Prudential Insurance agent and, upon retiring and moving to Longview, worked with Lanny Swanson as Property Manager of Swanson Companies. He was a Kiwanian and served Mobberly Baptist Church as a prayer coordinator and in the visitation ministry. He loved Jesus, his family, and his many friends. Don was known for his joyful heart, kind disposition and warm personality. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Cox Wagner.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Karen Swanson and her husband,
Alan (Lanny), of Fort Collins, CO, Donald Wagner, Jr. of Franklinville, NY, and Sherry Adell and her husband Steve of Houston, TX, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Private interment services at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview TX are planned. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Mountain man arrested in double homicide in Upshur County
- Professional bull riding tour coming to Longview
- Former NFL player, Marshall native charged with sexual abuse of child
- Longview, Hallsville men indicted on child sex crime charges
- Longview man accused of child sex abuse released on bond after more than 2 years in jail
- Police: Paralegal stole more than $37K from Longview law firm
- Police: Man found dead after reported shooting in Longview
- Longview ISD hires two former East Texas superintendents; vaccine day possible for educators
- Man charged in Gregg County murder; police say ax handle was weapon
- Video and story: Longview's Super Bowl connection Courtnie Perez scores again with the NFL
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.