Donald P. Wagner
LONGVIEW — Donald P. Wagner, 98, resident of Longview, Texas, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 2, 2021 following a lengthy struggle with dementia. He was born August 12, 1922 in Warren Pennsylvania where he resided for many years prior to moving to Longview in 1980.
After graduating from Warren High School, he served as a medic in the U.S Army in the Pacific during WWII. Upon returning, he and his dad, Paul Wagner, owned and operated Wagner’s Texaco Service Station in North Warren, PA. Don married Lola Cox in 1946. They were long time members of Calvary Baptist Church in Warren, PA, where he served in the Boy’s Club ministry working with boys in athletics and Scripture memorization, deeply impacting his future son-in-law, Lanny Swanson, and many other young men. He later became a Prudential Insurance agent and, upon retiring and moving to Longview, worked with Lanny Swanson as Property Manager of Swanson Companies. He was a Kiwanian and served Mobberly Baptist Church as a prayer coordinator and in the visitation ministry. He loved Jesus, his family, and his many friends. Don was known for his joyful heart, kind disposition and warm personality. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Cox Wagner.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Karen Swanson and her husband,
Alan (Lanny), of Fort Collins, CO, Donald Wagner, Jr. of Franklinville, NY, and Sherry Adell and her husband Steve of Houston, TX, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
Private interment services at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview TX are planned. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com

