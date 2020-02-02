Donald R. Puckett

He was a hardworking man who served God his entire life by helping others and preaching God’s word. He began pastoring in 1964 and he was known as Preacher at Eastman Chemical Co where he worked from 1965 to 1996.
We, his children, are deeply grateful for the example he showed us, consistently and without fail, through his actions. He lovingly guided us, and he gave us the gift of a solid, steady and fun childhood. He loved our mom, Marilyn, with infectious joy and a deep love. He was also blessed to love his second wife, Janie, after our mother passed away. His life taught us how to love God, love people, be mindful of others above all else, to serve with passion without expectation, and most importantly, to be genuine. One memory of him includes standing outside his bedroom door hearing him praying either alone or with our mother. He was a faithful man and he believed in prayer! Another is the memory of many Sunday “Come to Jesus Meetings” because we kids could not get out of bed on time making us late for church, and He was the Pastor! Until we all meet again, we will celebrate his goodness, kindness, sense of humor, love of family, friends and Gods Word.
Dad left behind, Janie, his wife of 19 years; a son, Tony and his wife Dorothy; a daughter, Lori; and a daughter in law Jennifer; six beautiful grandchildren: Reagen, Brock, Dane, Kiran, Abby and John; brother, Corbett & His wife Katherine; sister, Carol Pearson & husband Terrell; sister-in-law Gina Willett and brother-in-law Jeffery Willett; nieces and nephews, Deidra, Brent, Alaina, Allen, Karla, Wendy, Ashley, Brooke, Macy & Bill, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1 PM followed by a celebration of life at 2 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. If you are unable to attend, the service will also be broadcast thru Facebook Live on the First Assembly of God Gladewater page. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Isaiah 7:9~ If you do not stand firm in your faith, then you do not stand at all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.