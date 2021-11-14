Donald Raines Peacock
LONGVIEW — Donald Raines Peacock took his last breath in the early morning hours Tuesday in Baltimore, Maryland, having relocated last year during his graceful dance with the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease.
Donald was born October 12, 1938 on a farm near Monticello, Arkansas to Vera Mae Raines and Adam Jesse Peacock. He started life at over 12 pounds due to his mother’s undiagnosed diabetes, and he left a larger than life footprint for the rest of his life. His parents and older sister, Dorothy Nell Peacock Mills predeceased him.
Donald’s childhood home was built by his father, Adam in 1935 and electricity only became available a few years later. That house is still in use today. Donald started school at age 5 in a one room schoolhouse in the Montongo community and the family moved to Monticello when he was in the fifth grade. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1960 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. That summer he married the former Lucy Evelyn Reid of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and moved to Longview, Texas to work for Texas Eastman Company.
While in college, Donald joined the Arkansas National Guard and he later transferred to the Texas National Guard. He was placed on active duty in 1961 for one year at Fort Polk, Louisiana as a response to The Russian Blockade of West Berlin.
In 1969, Donald and Lucy built a new house on the outskirts of North Longview. He needed a few acres in order to return to his farm roots. The ultimate Do-It-Yourselfer, Donald drew up the house plans with Lucy’s input and got involved with the construction, as well as building a small barn with the help of Lucy and their young children. He remained dedicated to this self-sufficient lifestyle for the rest of his life in the areas of electrical, plumbing, remodeling, gardening, and automobile repair. Donald’s pastimes were hunting, tennis, scuba, and travel. Regular vacations with the entire expanding family were a favorite.
At Eastman, Donald progressed through several department head jobs in areas of Production, Utilities, Technology, and Supply/Distribution; however, the highlight for Donald and Lucy was a two year stint to help design and start up a plant in Malaysia as Director of Materials Management.
Shortly after coming to Longview, the Peacocks joined First United Methodist Church and became active in various programs such as taking high school students to the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City, serving on several service committees, and singing in the choir for decades. With Lucy’s encouragement, Donald targeted his community service efforts toward children. He was president of the Gregg County Child Welfare board, a founding member and president of East Texas CASA, a founding member of the day care center that later became Asbury House, and a founding member and longtime volunteer for Longview Interfaith Hospitality Network, in service of homeless families.
Donald is survived by his wife, Lucy; daughter Allison Peacock and her children, Ashton Guy, Daniel Guy, Isabel de la Luz, and Nicholas de la Luz; as well as his son, Charles and wife, Corina Dornic Peacock and their children, Ian, Oona, Rudy, Selah, and Greta. He would have become a great grandfather in December when Max Daniel Guy is born to grandson, Daniel.
Donald Peacock’s greatest legacy was left in the form of children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, friends and in-laws who all got to witness and learn from his exceptional skill at everything he did, as well as his sharp humor and shrewd intellect. Yet most of all, was the gift to those around him of his daily demonstration of absolute devotion to his family and his soulmate, Lucy.
