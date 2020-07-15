Donald Ray Stafford
LONGVIEW — Donald Ray Stafford departed this world on July 12th, 2020 to be with Jesus. He was seventy-eight years old and was a lifetime resident of Gregg Co.
He married Barbara Lee Stephens on March 26th, 1966 and they were married for 54 years. They have one daughter, Deborah Lee. Donald Ray was proceeded in death by one son, Rodney Ray; his mother, Norma Ball Stafford; and his dad, Moses Stafford; one sister, Liz Stafford Robbins; had one niece, Donna and nephew, Steve Robbins.
The Family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the help Terrell provide to the family.
Mr. Stafford is survived by his wife, Barbara and their daughter, Deborah Lee and special sister-in-law, Danell Willis.
Mr. Stafford worked at Ben Maines air conditioning for many years. He had a desire to help people and would anytime he could. He had very special friends that they met every Friday at the Back Porch in Kilgore.
Special thanks to Premier Home Health Care for their help for Mr. Stafford and the family. He passed away at Buckner Rehab.
Services will be on July 16th at 2 o’clock in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home and visitation will be on July 15th from 6 to 8 at Rader Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. David Hampton will officiate. Burial will take place at Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview.
