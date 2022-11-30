Donald Reagan Smith
FORT WORTH — Donald “Don” Reagan Smith passed away on October 17, 2022, at the age of 66. Don was a lifelong public servant who loved travel, hiking, movies, philosophy, art, and listening to classical and jazz.
Don graduated from Longview High School in 1974. He received his undergraduate degree in Psychology from UT Tyler and later earned degrees in Gerontology and Urban Affairs from UT Southwestern and UT Arlington.
He was known for his dry sense of humor, his love of reading, and his devotion to his dog Ralph.
At the time of his death, Don was founder and CEO of Texas Healthy at Home, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of older Texans. His 36 years of public service previously included 16 years as the Director of the Area Agency on Aging at United Way of Tarrant County.
He was actively involved in creating policy at the federal and state levels, and he held a variety of leadership positions in national and statewide organizations in his field.
Don was a devoted father and a loyal son and brother who was predeceased by his father Bennie Dongene Smith and dog Ralph Waldo Smith; he is survived by his mother Gayle of Longview. He is also survived by his son Dylan and daughter Hannah, both of California, and his sister Nikki of Longview. A memorial for Don will be held at the First Baptist Church of Judson on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Meals on Wheels East Texas or your local meals provider for homebound seniors. Online obituary at raderfh.com.
