Donald Reese Broadway
KATY — Donald Reese Broadway of Katy, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, just a few months shy of his 77th birthday. He loved God, his family, and his country and he treasured his friendships.
An exception to most jacks of all trades, Donald Reese was a master of his trades, too. After a tour in Vietnam where he served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, he built a home for his family. He had a few careers during his life in which he excelled. He was a hair stylist who operated his salon near home so he could be close to family. He owned a successful trucking company where he employed his sons and nephews and taught them the ins and outs of running a trucking business. His favorite occupation was as a minister. He led a motorcycle ministry in Athens, Texas. While ministering, he organized motorcycle runs for local charities. His hobbies included carpentry, he built a second house for his family; restoring and rebuilding old cars, landscaping and gardening, repurposing furniture, singing, whistling, and riding motorcycles. Don was not one to sit idly and do nothing. His family and friends will remember him as a hardworking, thoughtful man who took good care of his family.
Donald Reese is survived by his wife, Kathleen Broussard of Katy, Texas; brother Rodger “Dale” Broadway of Shreveport, Louisiana; his children, Billye Hlozek of Longview, Texas (Denise Hlozek), Daryl Broadway of Longview, Sean Greenwood of Lafayette, Louisiana (Melanie Greenwood), Chris Broadway of Kilgore, Texas, Samuel Broadway of Shreveport, Louisiana, Sara Greenville of Longview; and step-daughters, Heidi Charton of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Brooke Wilkes of Katy; as well as his grandchildren, Megan Crane of Longview (Jake Crane), Brianna Woody of Mount Pleasant, Texas, Amanda Mack of Longview (Adam Mack), Jordin Broadway of Longview, Morgan Greenville of Longview; and step-grandsons, Dylan Morton of Katy, and Preston and Jackson Wilkes of Katy. Great-grandchildren include Jackson Edward Crane who is expected to arrive into this world in August 2021. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donald Reese is predeceased in death by his father, Bill Broadway; his mother, Joyce Herrington Broadway Ashton; his step-father, Dick Ashton; his brothers, Keith Broadway, Bill “Frog” Broadway; and sisters, Billi Broadway and Betty Sue Broadway King.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Provencal Free Methodist Church in Provencal, Louisiana. The service is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. A military service will also be scheduled at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in memory of Donald Reese to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, and/or the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
