Donald W. “Buck” Rogers
WHITE OAK — Funeral services for Donald W. “Buck” Rogers, 77, of White Oak will be Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater. Interment will follow at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Hawkins. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home.
Buck passed away on March 19, 2021 in Longview, TX. He was born December 10, 1943 in Gilmer to Lillian Marie Clifton and James Donald Rogers of Big Sandy.
He worked at Marathon LeTourneau for almost 50 years before retiring to enjoy life. Known as “Buck” to his friends and family, he was a member of the Longview Masonic Lodge 404, Eagles Lodge 4125 both in Longview and an Honorary Patriot Guard Rider.
Buck loved fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He was known to all as friendly, generous, big-hearted, hardworking man who would always help anyone. Buck was a man of few words, but when he did say something people would listen. He spent countless hours donating his time to raise money for many organizations in the community. Helping others was his passion since retiring.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa, husband Kevin and their two children Remington and Kimber Clark of Forney, Sister Betty, husband Gordon Reynolds of Pritchett, along with numerous relatives and many friends.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Reed and James Donald. Beloved wife, Edna Rogers, Son, Brad Rogers and Brother, David Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Longview Masonic Lodge 404, Eagles Lodge 4125, Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center, East Texas Patriot Guard Riders, East Texas Casa or a charity of your choice.
