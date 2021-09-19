Donald West Pinkerton
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Don, much loved husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on September 13,2021.
Born in Waco, Texas on November 17, 1938, to Hiram and Vada Pinkerton. He was raised in Diboll, TX where he met Elaine Bunch, the love of his life in grade school. They married in 1956 and spent 65 wonderful years enjoying family, friends, and community. Don was a member of Centre Presbyterian Church, was a 50-year member of the Longview Masonic Lodge #404, the Shriners, Longview Jaycees, Lake Cherokee Fishing Club and the Knife, Fork, and Trowel. He served on the Board of Cherokee Water Company.
He enjoyed his lifelong career in insurance sales, his own business, then universal underwriters working with many area car dealerships.
Don was devoted to his family and friends. He loved fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, the LOBOS and his 42 group at Arabella.
He is survived by his wife Elaine; daughters, Ann DeKoch and husband, Allan, Cynde Bluethman and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Christopher DeKoch, Stephen DeKoch, Taylor Rung and husband, Landon, and Collin Bell. Great grandchildren, Heidi DeKoch, Radley DeKoch, Miles DeKoch, and Audrey Elaine Rung.
The family has requested that donations be made in memory of Donald Pinkerton to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, recipient email: adekoch@hotmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.