Donalyn Audas Smith
GLADEWATER — Born February 9, 1959 she grew up in Gladewater. Where she went on to teach at Broadway Elementary School for 25 years. Her coworkers lovingly recall how “she could teach a rock to read”. She and Joe David, her husband of almost 40 years, loved spending time with family.
They especially enjoyed being with their beloved son, Derek, and their grandchildren, Owen and Lee. Being “Meme” to her grandsons was her greatest accomplishment and greatest joy in life.
Donalyn passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home in Gladewater. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Audas and niece Whitney Sasser.
She is survived by her husband, Joe David; their son and daughter in law Derek and Shauna Smith of Union Grove their grandsons, Owen and Lee smith, her mother MaryLue Audas and sister Kimberly Thornton and nephews Trent and Creed Sasser of Gladewater.
Memorial graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, for family and close friends at the Union Grove Cemetery.
