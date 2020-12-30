Donna Amox D’Orsa

Donna also loved our Lord and Saviour and shared this daily with those that she knew and those that she didn’t. She never met a stranger. She enjoyed living life to it’s fullest.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as her baby sister and brother-in-law, Toni Sue and Carroll Phillips.
Donna was survived by husband Paolo; daughters and son-in-laws, Shelley and Marty Wood, of Rusk, Texas, Tori and Brent Jimmerson, of Whitehouse, Texas, bonus daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jason Culverhouse, of Surfside Beach, Texas; sister, Cindy Scarborough, of Ore City, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Debbie Amox, Mark and Michelle Amox, both of Logansport, Louisiana.; three grandsons, Blaine Wood and Peyton Wood, of Rusk, Texas, Tanner Tatsch, of Winnsboro, Texas; two granddaughters, Leigh Anne Wood, of Rusk, Texas and Kira Jimmerson, of Whitehouse, Texas; three great-granddaughters, plus one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.