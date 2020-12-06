Donna Carolyn Pyle Galvan

Born in Temple, Texas on October 18, 1942, to Col. Clifton Pyle and Francis Lucille Blair Pyle, she lived a life full of love, grace, dignity, and independence. She had a quick wit and loved her many friends and enjoyed traveling, sharing good times and laughs. She had a deep and abiding love not only for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but also her many friends.
Donna loved music, singing in the choir, and participating in the annual Christmas cantatas. She was a gracious, loving, kind and gentle woman with a strong Christian faith, and a wonderful compassion for others.
She grew up in a military family setting, and those exceptional experiences and challenges, of living in England, helped to mold her life and intrepid persona as a strong willed supporter of American values and Democracy. While her father, Col. Clifton Pyle was at the Pentagon, she, her mother, and her siblings lived in Alexandria, Virginia where she excelled in both athletics and academics and graduated from Groveton High School. Thereafter, she attended and graduated from Baylor University in Waco and Baylor College of Dentistry, in Dallas, Texas with a Degree in Dental Hygiene.
Donna spent the majority of her adult life in the field of Dentistry, a profession in which she found a great sense of purpose, commitment and a dedication to the community. Through her professional efforts, she touched the lives of many people, and continued to maintain a close personal relationship with them years after her retirement from the Dental Profession.
Donna possessed a wonderful sense of humor, a welcoming smile, a warm heart, and open arms for everyone she met. Above all, Donna displayed such great bravery and determination, and a deep sense of life and a love from living in the face of the debilitating diseases of Cancer, Lupus, and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Throughout it all, she endured the many physical challenges with great courage, determination and perseverance. Donna Galvan will long be remembered as a sweet, kind, generous, intelligent, compassionate, humble, and beautiful woman who was a friend to all.
In honor of Donna Galvan, listen to beautiful music, walk in the morning sunshine, stop and smell the gardenias, love, hug and visit with your pets, pause and call a dear friend every day, and laugh out loud. Hum your favorite song, love your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and hold them as often as you can. Tell everyone that you love them and how special they are. Read poetry, enjoy your quite time, keep a journal, and above all, thank God dearly for your life and remember, love yourself and others.
Donna is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Dr. Robert Rogers Galvan, Sr. of Marshall, Texas, and children, David Blair Galvan of Marshall and Austin, Texas, Dr. Robert R. Galvan, Jr. and wife Patty of Austin, Texas, and Kathryn Michelle Galvan Adams and husband Joe of Longview, Texas.
She is also survived by granddaughter Isabelle Jane Galvan of Austin, Texas, Grandson Coy Adams and wife Amanda of Essex, IA; grandson Will Fisher of Longview, TX; grandson Trevor Adams and wife Katy of Philadelphia, PA; granddaughter Whitney Pierce and husband Collin of Kilgore, TX; and Great-granddaughters Ophelia Marie Fisher and Evelyn Ann Fisher of Longview, TX; great-granddaughter Charlie Mae Adams and great-grandson Wylie Jon Adams of Essex, IA.
She is also survived by her two, very large, and furry friends, Ariel and Winston.
Also, Donna is survived by her Sister Susan Pyle Vitek and husband Bill of Waco, Texas, her niece Julie Keith and husband Jason and their children, Bailey, Blake, and Blair, of Waco, Texas, her nephew Eric Vitek and his wife Susan of Argyle, Texas. Her cousin Vikki Furrh and husband Scotty of Marshall, Texas, and her cousin Lee Pyle and his wife Debbie of Marshall, Texas.
Other family members surviving her are her Brother-in-Law Paul M. Galvan and Wife Linda Jo of Ft. Worth, Texas, and their children Karen Galvan Ponder, Mitch Galvan, Patty Galvan, Staci Galvan Musgrove, and Gerald Paul Massey and Richard Massey. Also surviving her is her Sister-in-Law Dolores Galvan Ward and her husband Roy, and their son Thomas, of Doyline, LA. In addition, she is survived by her dear Cousin-in-Law, Darlene McCuller Axberg and her husband John Claude, and her daughter Michele Moore Walker and her husband Sam, and their son Elijah.
Donna was preceded in death by her Parents Col. Clifton and Lucille Blair Pyle, of Temple, Texas, and her Grand Parents Fred and Donna Blair of Bartlett, Texas, and her brother Stephen Blair Pyle of Clear Lake, Texas. Her dear “Aunt Lorena” - Lorena Watson Pyle and her husband Joe Berry Pyle of Marshall, Texas, and her beloved Sister-in-Law and sweet friend, Elvida Galvan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Donations may be made, in the Memory of Donna, to any of the following:
- The Harrison County Historical Museum, P.O. Box 1987, Marshall, TX 75671,
- Cypress Valley Bible Church, 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive, Marshall, TX 75670, or
- Calvary Baptist Church Student Ministry, 4715 Tenneryville Rd, Longview, TX 75604
Due to COVID-19, a private family service is to be held this month, with a Memorial Service to be planned for a later date.
“To Love Someone More Dearly Everyday, To Help Some Wandering Soul To Find Their Way, To Ponder O’re a Noble Thought and Pray, And Smile When Evening Falls, And Smile When Evening Falls, This Is My Prayer.” ANON
