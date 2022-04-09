Donna Chubb Cessna
BELLVILLE — Donna Belle Cessna passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the age of 94, in Katy, Texas.
Donna was born October 16, 1927, in Kansas, Ohio, to Claude Chubb and Joanna Meek Chubb. Donna married John Harley Cessna on January 4, 1947. John and Donna farmed for many years in Sandusky County, Ohio, and Donna excelled at gardening and cooking. Like her mother, it quickly became evident that Donna was a hard worker. Besides helping out with farm chores and raising a young family of three boys, Donna took over her father’s paper route in addition to working at Montgomery Ward, Kresge, and Woolworth at various times. In 1962, John and Donna moved their family to Longview, Texas, where John enrolled in LeTourneau College. Donna soon enrolled in Bish Mathis Institute (later known as BMI School of Business) in Longview, where she worked for 27 years as an instructor and director of financial aid. She later served four years as financial secretary for the Grace Christian School in Longview.
Donna loved to volunteer and give back to her community. She served two terms as the president of the Deep East Texas A&M Mother’s Club from 1982-1984. In 2003 at age 75, Donna was recognized as Woman of the Year by the Longview Federated Clubs as an outstanding individual who made significant contributions to the community. She served as the treasurer of the Longview Federated Clubs and in various capacities on the women’s guild of the Longview Symphony. She also volunteered for Opera Longview and the Longview Community Theatre and actively served the Republican Women of Gregg County.
Donna was a member of Mobberly Avenue Baptist and Grace Brethren churches in Longview where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Following retirement, Donna and John moved to Bellville, Texas, in 2004 and became members of First Baptist Church of Bellville. Donna enjoyed the church fellowship and playing cards with family and friends.
Donna and John were married for 61 years. Donna will be greatly missed by her son Stephen T. Cessna and wife Karen of Lansing, Michigan; son John D. Cessna and wife Susan of Fulshear, Texas; son David W. Cessna and wife Leah of Cat Spring, Texas; grandchildren Dawn Main, Sara Weir and husband Todd, Stephanie Mueller and husband Alex, John S. Cessna and wife Kate, Paul and Reed Cessna; great-granddaughters Gretchen Weir, Caroline Cessna, and Emma Mueller, and great-grandson Luke Mueller.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to First Baptist Church of Bellville, 504 E. Strauss, Bellville, TX 77418.
Private interment will be held at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Bellville. The family plans to host a celebration of Donna’s life for family and friends in Bellville with date and details to follow.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of:
Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel, 842 E. Main St., Bellville, TX 77418, 979-865-3121 www.knesekfuneral@aol.com
