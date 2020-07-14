Donna Gail Freeman
LONGVIEW — Donna Gail Freeman, nee Langston, peacefully passed away in her sleep on July 10, 2020 in Longview, Texas at the age of 66.
Donna is survived by her three children, Patrick Freeman of Fort Stockton, Texas, Michael Davis of Longview, Texas and Rachel Reese and her husband Devondrick also of Longview, Texas, as well as her sister Dianne Naismith of Longview and soon to be three grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Edvina Langston, as well as her sister Denise “Jamie” Langston.
Donna was born on April 9, 1954 in Lake Jackson, Texas to James and Edvina Langston. She graduated from Slocum High School in 1972, was twice married and divorced, loved cats and worked her life as a bookkeeper. Donna’s children remember her as a kind, generous, hard working woman who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Her friends and family remember her as a joyful and dependable woman who worked in her life to improve the lives of those around her. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home with a graveside service on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Park.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Greg Abbott warns if spread of COVID-19 doesn’t slow, “the next step would have to be a lockdown”
- As officials resist mask order, Abbott urges Longview leaders to enforce it to 'stay open'
- New Kilgore College Rangerette line announced
- Officials find more than 30 tire-flattening devices on I-20
- Longview COVID-19 survivor: 'I already got my miracle'
- Longview woman describes living with COVID-19: 'In this battle together'
- Police: Longview man arrested after another man shot in arm, leg
- Harrison County GOP votes to censure Abbott
- Misdemeanor assault allegations outside Gregg County Courthouse forwarded to justice of the peace
- Gregg County COVID-19 cases soar by 182 for new daily record
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.