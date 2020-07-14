Donna Gail Freeman
LONGVIEW — Donna Gail Freeman, nee Langston, peacefully passed away in her sleep on July 10, 2020 in Longview, Texas at the age of 66.
Donna is survived by her three children, Patrick Freeman of Fort Stockton, Texas, Michael Davis of Longview, Texas and Rachel Reese and her husband Devondrick also of Longview, Texas, as well as her sister Dianne Naismith of Longview and soon to be three grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Edvina Langston, as well as her sister Denise “Jamie” Langston.
Donna was born on April 9, 1954 in Lake Jackson, Texas to James and Edvina Langston. She graduated from Slocum High School in 1972, was twice married and divorced, loved cats and worked her life as a bookkeeper. Donna’s children remember her as a kind, generous, hard working woman who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Her friends and family remember her as a joyful and dependable woman who worked in her life to improve the lives of those around her. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home with a graveside service on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Park.

