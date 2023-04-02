Donna Jeanne Tuttle
WHITE OAK — Donna Jeanne Fowler Tuttle, 95, of White Oak passed away March 29, 2023, at home. She was born October 10, 1927. She grew up in De Queen Arkansas. Her mother’s name was Minnie Bell and father Walter M. Fowler. She worked for Western Union in Shreveport and New Orleans. Donna worked as a secretary for a lumber company. She married Loy Everett Tuttle Sr on March 2nd 1947. They lived in White Oak for the remainder of their lives. Donna opened a baby shop in her home, going to market in Dallas and she also knitted and crocheted baby cloths and accessories. She went on to have her very first sewing customer. After that, Donna had been sewing for the public for over 60 years. She has made various twirling uniforms, Weddings, pageants, prom and her claim to fame the Kilgore Rangerettes. So very talented in the art of design. She made many of her own patterns.
Donna is survived by her son, Loy Tuttle Jr and family and daughter Debbie Tuttle of Fort Worth.
A visitation will be held at Old White Oak Cemetery in White Oak TX at 1:00 PM followed by a graveside service beginning at 2:00 PM.
