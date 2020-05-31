Donna Jo Shipman

Donna arrived on earth in Many, Louisiana, on June 10, 1947, the 3rd of 7 children born to Don E. & Bethel Hippler. At the age of 14, she moved to White Oak, Texas, and soon graduated from East Mountain High School. In her high school years, she met Ronnie Guy Shipman in the youth group of Oak Grove Assembly of God in Gilmer. Voted as Mr. & Miss East Mountain, this dynamic duo would begin married life together at the age of 19. They set an incredible example of marriage as best friends for over 53 years.
She attended BMI business school in Longview in the late 60s and after moving to Waxahachie, Texas, for Ronnie to attend bible college, would work as the administrative secretary for the North Texas District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God. She and Ronnie moved back to East Texas where she served joyfully and faithfully as a Pastor’s wife in 3 churches for 50 years of ministry: First Assembly of God-Hallsville (1969-71), First Assembly of God-Gilmer (1972-94) and Spring Hill Assembly of God-Longview (1996-present). Known as ‘Momma Shipman’ by a large group who loved her dearly, she exemplified what a pastor’s wife should be - strong devotion for Jesus, sacrificial in her nature and loving everyone around her. Over her decades in ministry, she played the organ in worship, taught Sunday School, raised tens of thousands of dollars for missions and oversaw church nurseries, children’s church and women’s groups.
Donna was a ‘stay at home mom’ for most of her children’s lives but decided to go back to school at age 45. She received her Associate in Arts Degree from Tyler Junior College and then her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from University of Texas at Tyler. Donna LOVED teaching first grade in Harleton ISD, where she was blessed with supportive co-workers and great students. At the time of her death she was only a day away from retiring as the Reading Intervention Specialist for Harleton Elementary.
A true inspiration to many, she fought cancer valiantly. First diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer in 2007, she had a second diagnosis with this cancer in 2011. She continued to teach and was also a primary caregiver for her parents during much of this time. Three years ago her breast cancer returned and spread to her bones, lungs, ribs and brain.
Known as an amazing cook, she was an even better nurturer. To her husband there could be no greater companion, to her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, she was as perfect as a human could be. We will miss her dearly.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Jerry & Mary Shipman, brother-in-law Carl London and stepbrother-in-law Kenneth Starnes. She leaves behind: her devoted husband Rev. Ronnie Guy Shipman; children Christy Black, Brad Shipman & Angie Shipman; grandchildren Amy (Yaya) Selassie, Zakk (Emma) Black & Kaleb (Chelsea) Black; great-grandchildren Malachi, Ananiah & Yohanna Selassie; stepmother-in-law Joyce Shipman; siblings Ann (Dewayne) Jenkins, Clinton (Jimmie) Hippler, Mable (Bobby) Thompson, Jane (David) Shipman, Jeorgia (Sam) LaBarbera and Peggy London; sister-in-law Mary Jo (Jimmy) Lyon, brothers-in-law David (Jane) Shipman and Randy (Karen) Shipman; stepbrothers-in-law Billy (Carol) Starnes, Don (Gail) Starnes, stepsister-in law Liz Starnes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. There were a large number of people involved in her life that she considered as family.
Special thanks to all who prayed and supported our family and Donna during this time. The incredible church family at Spring Hill Assembly of God meant the world to her and have been powerful examples of God’s love to all us. Thanks to the administration, teachers and staff at Harleton ISD for your continued support that was comforting to her. She loved her job! Also, thanks to those providing care at M.D. Anderson in Houston and the Longview Cancer Center, and her health care team of Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Dr. Bernard W. Taylor, Dr. Kathleen Weindorf-Harris and Anita Steelman. Our true appreciation to Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Matei Socoteanu and nurse Staci Griffith for the exceptional care.
Funeral services, under the direction of Croley Funeral Home, will be held Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Hill Assembly of God with Rev. Roger Hoffpowier, Rev. Terrill L. Pearson and Rev. David Badders officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Assembly of God.
Donna was a giver to many ministries and missions projects. Her wish was that memorials be made to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home in Fairfield, Texas (www.pleasanthillschildrenshome.org).
