Donna Kay Jennings
LONGVIEW — Donna Kay Jennings passed away on January 6th, 2023 at the age of 71. Donna was born in Evansville, Indiana on December 16th, 1951 to Emily (Pentecost) Adams and Donald Schnee, and was raised by her loving grandparents Frank and Clara (Waite) Doneghue. She is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years Richard, daughters Kristin, Brandi, and Danielle, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. The full obituary and online condolences may be found at CammckFamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- United Methodist churches in Blount County make exit plan
- Business Beat: Sunbird Barbecue plans dine-in restaurant
- Longview native returns home for album release party
- Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
- Divorces granted: Dec. 26-30, 2022
- Meeting needs: Pine Tree ISD celebrates 175 years with change
- Former Lobo honored for earning American FFA Degree
- Traffic signal set for intersection of McCann Road, Magnolia Lane
- Gregg County to again partner with city of Longview for purchase of armored vehicle
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.