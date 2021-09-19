Donna Kay Sikes
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Donna Kay Sikes of Kilgore passed away September 14, 2021, in Longview at the age of 59. She was born December 24, 1961, in Conway, Arkansas to parents James Lawson Bradford and Janice (Lytle) Bradford.
Ms. Sikes was a graduate of Longview High School and attended Kilgore College. She was a traveling worker who most recently worked for Lowe’s in their warehouse.
Donna was a free spirit who enjoyed traveling and being outside. She had a special love for geckos, frogs, and other amphibians. She was a member of the Jeep Club and was a collector of Harley-Davidson memorabilia. She would stop at the Harley-Davidson shops in every state she visited, collecting magnets in each. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ms. Sikes was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Krystalle Nicolle Sikes; son, Trent Colby Sikes; granddaughter, Olivia Rae Turner; grandson, Colby Joseph Sikes; sisters, Loretta Sue Fuller and husband Jimmy Van; and brothers, Travis Bradford and wife Marsha and Coy Bradford.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
