Donna Mae Petersen
LONGVIEW — Donna Mae Petersen, at the age of 77, was called home to Heaven to be with God on October 24, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Donna was born July 07, 1943 in Moline, IL to the late Franklin and Wilma Sims. She survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gordon Petersen; two children; Johnna Stricklin of Daingerfield, TX and Jason and wife Brenda Petersen of Hallsville, TX grandchildren; Chelsea Gantt and husband Travis of Hughes Springs, TX, Trevor Petersen and wife Ashley of Longview, TX, Nolan Stricklin of Daingerfield, TX, Brandon Petersen and wife Lindsay of Chandler, TX, and Amanda Petersen of Hallsville, TX, Great-Grandchildren; Kathryn Gantt of Hughes Springs, TX and Daxton Petersen of Longview, TX, Memorial services will be held Thursday November 5th, 2020 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church 2001 Hunter Street, Tyler, TX. For complete obituary please go to Rader Funeral home. www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump tweets about stolen East Texas signs
- Second lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
- Lakeport Skinner's becomes Spring Market
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts considers move to former bank building
- Election 2020: East Texas early voting times and locations
- Longview man accused of sexual assault of child younger than 14
- COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade
- Hallsville man killed in Lubbock small plane crash
- Gilmer man killed in one-vehicle Upshur County wreck
- Police Beat: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.