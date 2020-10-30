Donna Mae Petersen
Donna Mae Petersen
LONGVIEW — Donna Mae Petersen, at the age of 77, was called home to Heaven to be with God on October 24, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Donna was born July 07, 1943 in Moline, IL to the late Franklin and Wilma Sims. She survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gordon Petersen; two children; Johnna Stricklin of Daingerfield, TX and Jason and wife Brenda Petersen of Hallsville, TX grandchildren; Chelsea Gantt and husband Travis of Hughes Springs, TX, Trevor Petersen and wife Ashley of Longview, TX, Nolan Stricklin of Daingerfield, TX, Brandon Petersen and wife Lindsay of Chandler, TX, and Amanda Petersen of Hallsville, TX, Great-Grandchildren; Kathryn Gantt of Hughes Springs, TX and Daxton Petersen of Longview, TX, Memorial services will be held Thursday November 5th, 2020 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church 2001 Hunter Street, Tyler, TX. For complete obituary please go to Rader Funeral home. www.raderfh.com

