TYLER — Donnell “Gene” Stanley entered the Gates of Heaven on July 26, 2023, at the age of 86.
Gene’s childhood years were spent growing up in Tyler, TX; and in Tyler is where he returned to peacefully go home to be with the Lord. Gene was joyfully reunited with his mother and father Leta and Haskel Stanley, his only sibling - Ann Barns Birdsong and many other friends and family members.
Gene was survived by Ann Stanley, his adorable, loving, and patient wife, and his two children.
His daughter, Staci Aldredge and her husband Tim and their children Tessa, Hannah, Zach, and Kacy. His son, Eric Stanley and his wife Deby and their son Jacob.
Gene answered to Donnell, Gene, and Dad; however, his favorite names were Bumpy and Grumpy – depending on which grandchild was calling his name.
Gene & Ann were long-time members of Fellowship Bible Church where they attended in Richardson, TX, then in later years in Longview, TX.
Gene, Dad, Bumpy, Grumpy….we all want you to feel wonderful, feel loved, be happy and eat lots of your favorite peach cobbler! : )
Donations: The Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 In Loving Memory of: Donnell “Gene” Stanley

