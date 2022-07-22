Donnie Earl Anderson
LONGVIEW —
“POOKIE”
Celebration of Life service for Donnie Anderson of Longview will be held at 2pm, Friday July 29,2022 at Rosewood Park Cemetery Longview, Texas, Visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm ,Thursday July 28,2022 at The Everett’s home at 150 Hidden Creek Lane Longview, TX 75602
Donnie was a very loving and giving person who had a heart of gold. His greatest joys in life were his wife, children, grandchildren and his family. He was a very loving husband, devoted father, unforgettable son, brother, uncle and grandfather.
Donnie was born on August 3,1949 and passed away on July 17,2022 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his mother Minnie Juanez Anderson, brother Rickey Anderson; grandparents Earl and Gustie Acker; Uncle Eugene Acker; nephew Roy Anderson. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years Phyllis Anderson; children Cher Branch and spouse Bradley Bergman, Desiree Mobley and husband Alex, Deidra Everett and husband Charles; siblings, Cotton Anderson and wife Evelyn and Teresa Oney and husband Don; grandchildren Brittany Walker, Madison Mobley, Kamryn Walker, Tyler Mobley and Shelby Galaviz; and great grandson Baby Brown.
To send a flower arrangement in memory of Donnie Earl Anderson, please send to Rosewood Park Cemetery 1884 Farm to Market Rd 1844 Longview, TX 75605
