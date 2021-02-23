Donnie Glen Thompson
LONGVIEW — A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at his daughters residence in Longview.
Mr. Donnie Thompson, Sr., passed away January 29, 2021 at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. He was born June 14, 1950 in Henderson to the late Charles C. and Mattie Louise (Stewart) Thompson. He had worked for the railroad as a Transportation Conductor.
Donnie was a loving grandfather, loved sports, and lived to make others smile or feel completely uncomfortable, whichever way you would look at it. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joannie Lee Thompson; and two brothers, Riley Thompson and Charles “Bubba” Thompson.
Survivors include: children, Donnie “Dig” Thompson, Jr. and wife Bobbi of Kilgore, Joannie “Annie” Houser and husband Jason of Longview, and Sunday Shelly Gibson of San Antonio; eight grandchildren, Christen Villarreal, Mason Barnes, Jericho “Zed” Nivens, Jordan Houser, Taylor James “T.J.” Thompson, Joshua Glen Nivens, Bailey Barnes, and Shelby Ann Thompson; four great-grandchildren, Marko Hinman, Zoe Villarreal, Jack Villarreal, Isaiah Barnes, and one on the way; brother, Jody Thompson of Laneville, sister, Shirley Taylor and husband Joe of Henderson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
