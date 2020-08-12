Dora Alice Nichols
LONGVIEW — Dora Alice Nichols, 86, of Longview passed away on Sunday, August 9, peacefully and with her family at her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother as well as a sincere friend to many. Dora was born on December 11, 1933 in Longview, to Ruby and Wilbur Bullock. She is the oldest of five siblings; Mary Lou Smathers, Eugene, Barbara Jean, Debbie Kaye. Dora lived her whole life in Longview, raising a family and building a career where she called home. She was a lifelong learner, traveling to new places reading new books meeting as many people as she could and truly loving engaging conversations with family and friends. She is preceded in passing by her husband of 48 years Don, and her son David. Dora is survived by her sisters, Debbie Kaye and her husband Damon Crawford, Mary Lou and her husband Frances Smathers, children; Alicia and her husband Bruce Fanestiel, Kenny, Roger and his wife Karen and many grand, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Tim Nichols, Dustin Nichols, Jared Weir, Leslie Nichols, Mason Gregg and Reed Nichols. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 6:00-8:00pm at Lakeview Funeral home. A service celebrating the life of Dora Alice will be on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 am at Lakeview Funeral Home, she will be laid to rest following the service at Lakeview Memorial Park next to her husband and son.
