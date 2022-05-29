Dora Montana
LONGVIEW — Dora Montana of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at the age of 92.
Dora was born March 27th, 1930 in Big Spring, Texas to Juan and Carlotta Montana. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her three children John, Bobby, and Cindy. She was preceded in death by her father Juan, her mother Carlotta, sister Lillian, brother Richard, and her beloved son Robert Green.
She is survived by her brothers Rudy Montana, Ruben Montana, her son John Green and daughter Cindy Lassen, along with grandchildren Kristi Green, Kim Tolleson, Bubba Green, Kelley Green, Philip Green, Natalie Lynch, Jennifer Alcocer, along with 12 great-grandchildren.
For nearly 20 years she was a successful insurance agent for American National. Through her work with American National, she made countless lifelong friends and was honored with many awards, including a trip to Australia. Dora also served the community as head cosmetician at McIntosh Drug for many years, while also serving as a member of the American Business Women’s Association. She was also the proud business owner of Dora’s Boutique on Green Street. In her later years she worked for Manly’s Furniture in Longview where she is beloved by her associates to this day.
Dora was smart, strong, and had an incredible work ethic and passed that on to her children and family. When she wasn’t providing for her family, she had a passion for cooking, gardening, and an artistic talent for crochet. She loved her family and friends dearly, and she will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home - 1617 Judson Road on Tuesday, May 31st from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside service will be held the following day, on Wednesday, June 1st at White Cemetery - 313 East Brentwood Street at 10:00am. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
