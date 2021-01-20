Dora Wells Houck
LONGVIEW — Dora Louise Wells Houck (95) of Longview, Texas, left this earth for her heavenly home on January 18, 2021. Dora was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was born on May 27,1925 in Sumter, South Carolina where she grew up with her father, Frank Wells(deceased) mother Susan B. Wells(deceased), two brothers and two sisters.
David and Dora were married 62 years. During that time they were blessed with two children, Phil and Brenda. David and Dora joined and were life long members of Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church in Longview, Texas with Dora working and enjoying many years in the bookkeeping department of Louis Morgan Drug Stores.
The words that most describe her are caring and perseverance, without a doubt. Born in 1925, the word perseverance applied to many born during that generation. Having lost her mom in 1929 at the young age of 4 during the great stock market crash, she somehow quickly learned the importance of pitching in to do her part for the family, an important skill for difficult times. But most importantly, love of the Lord came early in her life, and she spent a lifetime in the church exercising her faith. Her faith and that caring quality led to a love of volunteerism, and she spent much of her life doing work at her church, volunteering at the local library in the genealogy department, being involved with ‘Meals on Wheels” and other causes throughout her lifetime all while taking extra care of her beloved David during his many years of health concerns and complications. Many would have not been able to continue, but as in her depression era childhood and youth she persevered, almost always with that wonderful Southern smile, her tireless energy, and loving care and admiration for her immediate and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Houck of Longview, her parents, Frank Wells and Susan Wells of Sumter, South Carolina, her sisters, lnez Yates, of Sumter, South Carolina, and Susan Reynolds of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and her brothers Frank Wells and Millard Wells of Darlington, South Carolina. Dora Houck is survived by her children, son, Phil Houck and wife, Rondah Houck, of Gilmer, Texas and daughter Brenda Houck Brannon and husband, Dwight Brannon of Gilmer, Texas; her grandchildren, Andrew Brannon and his wife Stephanie Brannon of Dallas, Texas; Crystal McCord Oliver of Diana, Texas, Jack McCord of Lake Cherokee, Texas and great granddaughter Kiera Oliver; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family extends an extra special thank you to staff at Buckner Westminster Place for their loving care. Finally, thank you to the staff at Traditions Hospice for their wonderful care during the final days.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a visitation or public service.
