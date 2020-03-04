Dorane Stokley
ORE CITY — Graveside services for Mr. Dorane Stokley, 86, of Ore City will be 3:00 P.M., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery in Diana. The family will receive visitors 1 hour prior to service at, 2:00PM, at the Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Mr. Stokley passed away February 28, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Stokley was born April 25, 1933 in Ore City, Texas to J.N. and Reba (Chambers) Stokley. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Lone Star Steel where he worked in the Rolling Mill. Mr. Stokley enjoyed drag racing in his younger years, fishing, working in his garden and was a very good cook. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.
He is survived by his sisters, Maxine Hinson, Grace Felts, granddaughter, Kimberly Haynes and fiance Clinton Sims, grandson, Alan Stokley and wife Sara and two great grandchildren, Destany Fair and Carson Stokley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dwayne Stokley, brothers; Joe Stokley, Bill Stokley and Tom Stokley.
