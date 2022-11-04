Doris Ann Melton Norris
LAKE CHEROKEE — Visitation for Doris Ann Melton Norris, 80 of Lake Cherokee will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, from five until seven in the evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Private family burial will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Mrs. Norris completed her earthly journey on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Longview.
Doris was born on August 18, 1942, in Denison, Texas, to Doris Brown ad Leo H. Melton. She was a Denison High School graduate. Doris married the love of her life, Bobby Norris on October 3, 2008. They shared fourteen joyful years of marriage and countless memories together. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She cooked many meals for her family and enjoyed ever single one. Doris loved to read, garden, do puzzles, and play cards. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Doris will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bobby Norris of Lake Cherokee, daughters, Sandra Passmore Johnson and husband David Johnson of Sugar Land, Texas, and Dianna Passmore Duncan and husband Brad Duncan of Austin, Texas, grandchildren Jacob Copeland and wife Stacia of Alvin, Texas, Spencer Copeland and Chelsea of Sugar Land, Texas, Brandon Duncan, Austin Duncan, and Dylan Duncan all of Austin, Texas, great-grandchildren Jace Copeland, Camdyn Copeland, Dillon Copeland, and Chloe Copeland along with other loving family and friends.
She was reunited with her parents, Leo and Doris, son, Brian Passmore, brothers, Howard Melton and Arthur Melton.
