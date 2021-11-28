Doris Ann Parrott
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Doris Ann (Melton) Parrott died in Longview, Texas on November 16, 2021, at the age of 89 years. She was born October 3, 1932, in Point, Texas and distinguished herself as the paradigm of a preacher’s wife. She dedicated her life alongside her recently-deceased husband of 70 years, Bobby W. Parrott, D. Min., who was a leader in the United Methodist Church. Wherever he went, she went. She was always there.
Doris was the daughter of Ira Eman and Ruby Ann (McMillon) Melton, now deceased. She is survived by daughter Deborah Ann Parrott of Longview; granddaughter Jennifer Ann (Lynch) Correa and husband Romeo L. Correa, great-grandsons Jordan and Cameron, and great-granddaughter Juliet of Lindale; and niece Donna Morman, husband Mark Morman, and grand-nephew Trent.
She edited seventeen books her husband wrote. Dr. Albert C. Outler said about her editing abilities: “When Doris says it is ready to go to press, it is ready to go! I trust her more than I do Bob!” Doris was always Bob’s co-pilot and navigator in life, whether flying, RVing, driving, or discussing life’s occurrences.
She was certainly always there for her daughter, Deborah, her “mother’s little girl”. Doris was the proverbial glue that held our family together.
Granddaughter Jennifer brought a glint of happiness to Doris --- especially when she brought great-grandsons Jordan and Cameron and great-granddaughter Juliet to see “Nonny”.
Bob said about Doris: “Her love and loyalty as my wife for 70 years show God the kind of companion she will make for Him for eternity. Her love for family and friends remains a constant reminder of God’s love for us all. Doris’ love for others was God’s way of reminding us again and again of who God is. God is love.”
A Celebration of Life Service for Doris will be at Longview First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St, Longview, TX on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3:00pm. Rev. Jay Jackson, head pastor, will lead the service; participants: Rev. W. Michael Mayhugh; Oleta Newcomb and Lisa Mayhugh giving personal remembrances from their preacher’s wife points of view; and Rev. William J. Newcomb preaching the memorial sermon.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Chancel Choir Fund of Longview First United Methodist Church, or to Newgate Ministries.
Words cannot express the enormous love and appreciation for Longview First United Methodist Church (Rev. Jay Jackson, Paul Roberts/Director of Music & Fine Arts, Chancel Choir, Organist Jay Callender, and Senior Ministries); Alinea Family Hospice Care; Rader Funeral Home; granddaughter Jennifer Correa and family; Richard Thomas Lynch; and the Shawna Reaves family.
Interment will be held 3 PM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Texas Conference Cemetery near Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, Elkhart, Texas.
