Doris Carter Moore
LONGVIEW Funeral Service for Mrs. Carter, 78, of Longview, Texas will be held Saturday July 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church. Officiating Pastor LaDarian Brown and Assistant Pastor Jamie Brown. Interment Summerfield Cemetery Gilmer, Texas Viewing of the body Friday July 16, 2021 12-7 p.m. at MD Funeral Home Longview, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.