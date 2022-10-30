Doris Clemons Davis
LONGVIEW — Doris Clemons Davis was born in Birmingham, Alabama, December 10, 1927, to Leon and Cora Clemons. She passed away October 19, 2022, at the age of 94. Doris was born and raised in Alabama. She met the love of her life, Lowery H. Davis while teaching in Auburn, Alabama. They were married in December 1953.
In 2012, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Doris moved to Texas to be near family. As the disease progressed, she was blessed to have Tina Brazzle as her longtime caregiver and considered her as family. Her wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a Hospice Center near you.
Doris is survived by her children and their families; Daughter, Denise Glinski (Zig); Daughter, Missy Griffin (Keith); Son, Woody Davis (Beth), She is also survived by several grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a sister and brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lowery, and three sisters.
Arrangements are through Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM.
